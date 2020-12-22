County passes 1,600 cases, stands at 30 COVID deaths
The Bell County Health Department’s COVID-19 update for Monday included nine new individual cases in Bell County, and a total of more than 1,600 cases countywide since the beginning of the pandemic.
According to the Bell County Health Department, Bell County reached a total of 1,656 cases, with seven people hospitalized.
Those hospitalized were males between the ages of 59 and 84. A 70-year-old female was also hospitalized.
There were 103 active individual cases and 15 active long-term care cases.
There have been 30 deaths in Bell County related to COVID-19 as of Monday.
The Bell County Health Department recommends the following steps to help slow the spread of COVID-19:
• Wash hands with soap and water before eating, after blowing your nose, coughing, sneezing, or after using the restroom;
• Avoid contact with people who are sick;
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth;
• Wear a mask when in public and social distancing is difficult.
