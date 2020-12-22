Council hears playground update

Magic City Lights has been a success

The Middlesboro City Council discussed the city department reports during a recent regular meeting, which was held via teleconference due to the current COVID-19 situation.

Mayor Rick Nelson called on council member Boone Bowling to update the council concerning progress made toward improvements of the city’s playgrounds.

“First, we got our $200,000 worth of park equipment last week,” Bowling said. “We’re looking to start putting that together in the spring or early summer of 2021.”

Nelson mentioned the city received a grant to pay for approximately half the cost of the playground equipment.

“We had $46,000 raised privately, and we put some extra money in on that,” Bowling said. “The grant doubled that and brought us to $200,000.”

Bowling also updated the panel on the Magic City Lights event, which has been taking place in the city this Christmas season for the first time.

“It’s been a real big success,” Bowling said. “We’ve had about 50 different houses and businesses around town join in. It’s been a really good event.”

Nelson asked how people who wish to participate may obtain a map of the driving tour.

“If you go to the Recreation of Middlesboro Facebook page, you will find a Google document that has all the houses displayed,” Bowling said. “There will be an actual route released through MapQuest that you can use.”

Bowling added Dec. 18 was also when participants were able to begin casting their votes for their favorite displays.

“Be sure to pay close attention to the Recreation of Middlesboro Facebook page to join in,” Bowling said.

Councilmember Bo Green had a request concerning the street department.

“I have a request for the street department,” Green said. “I went down Cumberland Avenue, and they did trim the roadside, but I think it would be a good idea to trim on all sides until they’re shaped up a little better than just chopping off one side.”