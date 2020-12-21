Glenn Everett Pratt, 93

Gl enn Everett Pratt, 93, passed away from natural causes Friday, Dec. 18, 2020 after a long and happy life. Born November 26, 1927 in Carey, KY to the late Elisha Ernest Pratt and Hattie McCoy Janeway, Glenn was a WWII Staff Sergeant Army and retired warehouse manager who worked part-time for the TSA at Blue Grass Airport and volunteered at Good Samaritan Hospital. Glenn was a joy to be around and will long be remembered for his keen sense of humor and well-timed wit, which he kept into his final days. He was a longtime member of Park United Methodist Church and a current member of Tates Creek Christian Church. He enjoyed spending time with his family, playing golf, cooking, doing yard work, and watching Andy Griffith reruns. Glenn is preceded in death by his parents and three brothers Fuson, Vernon, and Olin Pratt, and is survived by: Mollie Lawson Pratt, wife of 69 years; daughter Glenda Pratt Survant and son-in-law Greg Survant (Lexington); son Glenn Everett Pratt II (Stamping Ground); and beloved grandsons Tyler Survant (New York City) and Ben Survant (Asheville, NC). His family would like to thank Glenn’s former neighbors on Lamar Drive, his Willing Workers Sunday School class, and his hospice nurse Melonie from Bluegrass Care Navigators. A special thanks to the wonderful staff at Magnolia Springs Senior Living who went above and beyond in caring for and loving Glenn in his final years. A graveside funeral for the immediate family will be held at Camp Nelson National Cemetery. Donations may be made to: ImpactLIFE, Magnolia Springs Senior Living, 2701 Magnolia Springs Drive, Lexington, KY 40511.