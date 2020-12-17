Middlesboro News in new location

The Middlesboro News has moved to a new office located near the Middlesboro Mall.

The new location for the Middlesboro News is 516 N. 15th Street in Middlesboro.

While this may be a new location, the Middlesboro News remains available to serve the community to get information to the citizens of Middlesboro, Bell County, and the tri-state region.

The Middlesboro News publishes on Wednesday and Saturday of each week, as well as daily on its website at www.middlesboronews.com. The paper began in 1911 and is owned by Boone Newspapers. Boone purchased the paper in 2017 along with the Harlan Daily Enterprise from Civitas Media, which had acquired the paper’s previous owner, Heartland Publications.

The paper is staffed by circulation manager Lisa Black, advertising representative Wanda Paul, receptionist Patricia Ball, reporter Joe Asher, editor Jeff Moreland, and publisher Kevin Smith.

To contact the Middlesboro News, call 606-248-1010, or visit our website at www.middlesboronews.com.