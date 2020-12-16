Public Record – Dec. 16, 2020

Property Transfers

• Natalie K. Stelle to Donna Jean Welfel, land at right fork of Straight Creek, 12/10/20

• Sandra Nevils to Jeffrey L. Bowling family LLP, land in Middlesboro, 12/10/20

• The Estate of Goldie Carnes to Dwight Darwin, land in Middlesboro, 12/10/20

• Sandra Nevils (Executrix) to Dwight Darwin, land in Middlesboro, 12/10/20

• Carl Smith to Terry David Heck, land in Middlesboro, 12/10/20

• Curtis E. Noe and Mary Noe to Billy Wallace, land in Bell County, Tackett Hill Cemetery Road, 12/08/20

• Wanda Sue Howard to Sally Ann Laws, land in Bell County, Hwy 119 Calvin, 12/07/20

• Regina and Terry Brock to Scott A Neal, land in Bell County, Sugar Camp Branch, 12/07/20

• Delmer Hubbard to Scotty Phipps, land in Bell County, Straight Creek, 12/07/20

MARRIAGES

• Sonny Ray Nichols to Kayla Chantel Johnson, 12/11/20

• Joshua Anthony Collins to Amanda Kay Elliot, 12/10/20

• Brandon Ray Fuson to Sherry Lynn Standifer, 12/08/20

• Aaron Wesley Sinkhor, to Kassy Nichole Keller, 12/08/20

• Collin Ross Coots to Rebekah Ann Schwitzler, 12/08/20