Public Record – Dec. 16, 2020
Property Transfers
• Natalie K. Stelle to Donna Jean Welfel, land at right fork of Straight Creek, 12/10/20
• Sandra Nevils to Jeffrey L. Bowling family LLP, land in Middlesboro, 12/10/20
• The Estate of Goldie Carnes to Dwight Darwin, land in Middlesboro, 12/10/20
• Sandra Nevils (Executrix) to Dwight Darwin, land in Middlesboro, 12/10/20
• Carl Smith to Terry David Heck, land in Middlesboro, 12/10/20
• Curtis E. Noe and Mary Noe to Billy Wallace, land in Bell County, Tackett Hill Cemetery Road, 12/08/20
• Wanda Sue Howard to Sally Ann Laws, land in Bell County, Hwy 119 Calvin, 12/07/20
• Regina and Terry Brock to Scott A Neal, land in Bell County, Sugar Camp Branch, 12/07/20
• Delmer Hubbard to Scotty Phipps, land in Bell County, Straight Creek, 12/07/20
MARRIAGES
• Sonny Ray Nichols to Kayla Chantel Johnson, 12/11/20
• Joshua Anthony Collins to Amanda Kay Elliot, 12/10/20
• Brandon Ray Fuson to Sherry Lynn Standifer, 12/08/20
• Aaron Wesley Sinkhor, to Kassy Nichole Keller, 12/08/20
• Collin Ross Coots to Rebekah Ann Schwitzler, 12/08/20
