County passes 1,500 cases, reports 29th COVID death

The Bell County Health Department’s COVID-19 update for Tuesday included 14 new individual cases in Bell County.

According to the Bell County Health Department, Bell County reached a total of 1,558 cases, with eight people hospitalized. Those hospitalized were males between the ages of 59 and 84. Female hospitalizations range from ages 70 to 79.

There were 154 active individual cases and 11 active long-term care cases.

There have been 29 deaths in Bell County related to COVID 19 as of Monday.

As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, Gov. Andy Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

• New cases: 2,946

• New deaths: 15

• Positivity rate: 8.53%

• Total deaths: 2,239

• Currently hospitalized: 1,788

• Currently in ICU: 438

• Currently on ventilator: 246

The Bell County Health Department recommends the following steps to help slow the spread of COVID 19:

• Wash hands with soap and water before eating, after blowing your nose, coughing, sneezing, or after using the restroom;

• Avoid contact with people who are sick;

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth;

• Wear a mask when in public and social distancing is difficult.