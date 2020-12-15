Mark Paul Lewis, 51

Mark Paul Lewis, age 51, was born 5/28/69 in Harlan, KY and passed away on 12/12/2020 at the UK Medical Center, Lexington, KY, where he was an organ donor.

He resided in Winchester, KY for the last ten years. Mark was a graduate of Middlesboro High School and he had joined the Navy during school but given a medical discharge before he could serve his country.

He was preceded in death by his Father, Morson Lewis and five Brothers.

He is survived by four children; his Mother, Della Evans Lewis; two brothers, Marshall Lewis, and Douglas (Kellie) Lewis; four sisters, Ethel (Tom) Burson, Nancy (Mark) Armstrong, Barbara Lewis and (Mike Goodin), and Mary (Randy) Dishman; four nephews, four nieces and a host of other relatives.

The family will receive friends on Friday, December 18, 2020 from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm at the Cawood Funeral Home Chapel in Middlesboro, KY. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 pm at the Cawood Funeral Home Chapel. Private Burial will be at the Evans Cemetery.

Pallbearers are Brandon Adams, Jimmy Adams, Mark Armstrong, Ronnie Howell, James Hunley, Joshua Jackson, and Ernie Womack.

Cawood Funeral Home in charge of all arrangements.

Online condolences and register book are available at www.cawoodfh.com