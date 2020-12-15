Betty Louise Noah. 68

Betty Louise Noah, age 68, of New Tazewell, TN was born September 16, 1952, in Monroe, Michigan and went to be with the Lord on December 12, 2020 at Claiborne County Hospital.

Louise (Lou Lou) was preceded in death by her father, Bill Farmer; mother, Mabel Mabe; sister, Misty Dawn Lewis, and uncle, Louie Russell.

She was saved at an early age.

She is survived by her husband, Douglas M. Noah. Two stepchildren, William Allen Noah and David Douglas Noah. Sisters, Mary Ann Farmer, Nancy (Rick) Love, and Tammy (Loye) Meyers. Brothers, Raymond Farmer of Toledo, Ohio and Danny Farmer of Monroe, Michigan. Aunt (like a sister), Betty Gulley. Brother-in-law, Chris Lewis. Grandchildren, Taylor (Elliot) Leedy, Allison Noah, Dylan Noah, and Michael Allen Noah. One great grandchild, Sophia Grace Leedy. Special cousin, Jonathan Gulley. As well as a host of other nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

The family will receive friends Tuesday December 15th from 5 until 7 PM at Coffey Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 PM in the Coffey Funeral Home chapel. A graveside service will be held Wednesday December 16th at 1 PM in the Shoemaker Cemetery.

Officiating: Rev. Lonnie Dalton

Obituary: C.J. Lewis

Singers: The Cosby Family & Gabriel Love with Sara (Love) Carman

Pallbearers: Jonathan Gulley, Elliot Leedy, Dylan Noah, C.J. Lewis, Gabriel Love, and Jeff Noah

Honorary Pallbearers: Don Gulley, Rick Love, and Chris Lewis

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements