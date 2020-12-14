Michael Wayne Harrell, 71

Michael Wayne Harrell, age 71, Harrogate, TN passed away Saturday, December 12, 2020 after a brief illness of multiple myeloma. Mike loved traveling, gold prospecting, amateur radio operator (NM4M), drawing, and spending time with family and friends. Mike will be missed by many and his dedication to First Baptist Church in Harrogate where he was recently ordained as a deacon, will be greatly missed by the congregation. He retired from Kentucky Utilities in Middlesboro after 20 years. He was a Veteran of US Army. Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Edward Sheafer and Edna Grace Smith Harrell and his first wife, Caroline Green Harrell who gifted him his children. Mike is survived by his wife, Sheila Corbin Harrell of Harrogate, TN; daughters: Allison (Chris) Chandler of Manchester, KY and Joy Harrell of Middlesboro, KY; stepdaughter, Connie Corbin (James) Bayless of Corryton, TN; grandchildren: Johnny and Heather Chandler of Manchester, KY; step granddaughter, Sarah Bayless Helms of Maynardville, TN; sisters: Sharon Harrell and Myra (John) Richardson, both of Middlesboro, KY and a host of family and friends. Funeral service will be 7 p.m., Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Harrogate, TN with Rev. Michael Stooksbury officiating. Music will be provided by Frank Shaw and Alan Cooper. Pallbearers will be deacons of First Baptist Church of Harrogate, James Bayless, Marvin Helms, Johnny Chandler, Garry Tucker, Rodger Moore, Walter Mullins, Richard Thomas, Bob Seabolt and Ray Turner.

Graveside service will be 11 a.m., Thursday, December 17, 2020 at Aunt Emily Cemetery, Miracle, KY. The family will receive friends 6 – 7 p.m., Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at First Baptist Church Harrogate, TN. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to First Baptist Church of Harrogate of Harrogate, P. O. Box 520, Harrogate, TN 37752. Shumate Funeral Home is honored to serve the Harrell Family and is entrusted with all arrangements. Candle Lighting and Guestbook at www.shumatefuneralhome.com