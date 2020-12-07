Beshear urges extra caution through holiday season as cases rise

Gov. Andy Beshear is asking all Kentuckians to redouble efforts to fight COVID-19, as the state surpassed 200,000 reported cases of coronavirus, exactly nine months to the day the first case was reported here.

“These are difficult numbers, having passed 200,000 cases and earlier this week passing 2,000 deaths. And now this is our highest week to date,” he said.

However, he noted there is some potentially good news in the latest data. “While this is our highest week ever, the rate of growth does appear to be slowing. In other words, our increase from the last couple of weeks is less than what we have been seeing. Certainly, our hope is that we are slowing down this train and are moving at least to a new plateau,” the Governor said.

“We’ll have to watch in the coming week if we do have that Thanksgiving surge or if the majority of our families kept it small this year,” Beshear added. “So even on a tough day, possibly some good news. That should make all of us want to work that much harder knowing that we can impact this thing, that it is within our control and that a vaccine – two vaccines – are just around the corner.”

On Sunday, there were 2,567 new cases reported to state public health officials, raising the pandemic total to 200,632.

It should be noted that Sundays usually see lower numbers, since some labs are closed and do not report over the weekend.

There were only three counties reporting more than 100 new cases on Sunday: Jefferson 446, Fayette 233, and Kenton 135. The rest of the top ten counties with new cases were Boone 93, Boyd 72, Warren 71, Madison 70, Pulaski 60, and Campbell and McCracken both had 50.

There were also ten more deaths reported, bringing to 2,072 the number of Kentuckians lost to the disease. Fayette and Jefferson counties each had two of the latest victims, while there was one apiece in Barren, Jessamine, Laurel, Lewis, Mason, and Washington counties.

“The imminent distribution of COVID-19 vaccine in the upcoming weeks should help put this pandemic in the past, but the coming weeks remain critical and come with sacrifices,” said Dr. Steven Stack, State Public Health Commissioner. “We must make good decisions every day and protect fellow Kentuckians by wearing masks, practicing social distancing, and staying home if we are sick. Doing so will save lives. It won’t be easy, but Team Kentucky is strong and supportive. We look out for each other, take care of those in need, and will get through this together.”

To view the full daily report, testing locations, red zone counties and the red zone recommendations, current restrictions, the weekly White House Coronavirus Task Force reports for Kentucky, vaccine distribution plans and other key guidance, go to kycovid19.ky.gov.