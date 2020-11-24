Lenora S. Jones, 94

Lenora S. Jones, age 94, Lexington, KY passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020 in Lexington, KY. She was born on February 8, 1926 in Middlesboro, KY, the daughter of the late Charles S. and Kate Scott. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Walter “Rusty” Jones.

Lenora is survived by her children: Walter D. (Barbara) Jones, MD of Louisville, KY, Randy S. (Pat) Jones, MD of Lexington, KY, and Lee Anne (Mike) Blackard of Lexington; grandchildren: Christine (T.J.) Rosner of Cincinnati, OH, Scott (Eileen) Jones, MD of Crestview Hills, KY, Tim (Shelly) Jones, MD of Prospect, KY, Alison (Eli) Cherone of Lexington, KY and Katherine Blackard of Lexington, KY; seven great grandchildren and multiple nieces and nephews.

Graveside service will be 1 p.m., Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Green Hills Mausoleum with Rev. Zachary Bay officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Immanuel Baptist Church, 3100 Tates Creek Rd, Lexington, KY 40502 or First Baptist Church, P O Box 839, Middlesboro, KY 40965.

