KSP charge Bell man with 2017 rape

A Bell County man has been arrested and charged with rape.

The Kentucky State Police Post 10 in Harlan received a call from Pineville Hospital on Sept. 21, 2017, about a possible female rape victim. Tpr. Josh Messer responded to the hospital and began an investigation.

The initial investigation indicates a 30-year-old female showed up at Pineville Hospital with pain in her pelvic area and believed Jeff Stevens, 44, had assaulted her while she was asleep. Stevens was located and made aware of the allegations against him. Pineville Hospital collected evidence from the victim. Tpr. Messer collected DNA from Mr. Stevens as a result of the investigation.

On Nov. 9, 2020, Tpr. Messer was made aware that the DNA buccal swab obtained from Mr. Stevens and evidence from the victim matched and a warrant was obtained for him. On November 21, 2020, Tpr. Messer located and arrested Jeff Stevens charging him with rape 1st degree. He was lodged into the Bell County Detention Center.

According to information from the detention center’s website, Stevens is also charged with one count of rape 1st degree from an offense listed as having occurred on Oct. 24, 2020.

The case is still under investigation by Tpr. Josh Messer.