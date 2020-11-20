Lynda S. Bryant Brock, 68

Lynda S. Bryant Brock, age 68, of Harrogate TN , was born March 11, 1952 and passed away on November 18, 2020. Lynda was a graduate of Powell Valley High School in 1970, and went on to graduate from LMU in 1974, with a bachelor’s degree in business. She is survived by her mother, Alice Collett, brother, Don Bryant, sisters, Kathy Mann and Mary Alice Bryant, and niece, Donnelly Bryant. Lynda was a kind and loving daughter, sister, and aunt. She will be missed, but with her strong belief in God, she is resting in peace.

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Graveside service was Sunday November 22, 2020 at Harrogate Cemetery.