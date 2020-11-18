Cade Britton Jr., 81

Cade Britton Jr., age 81, of Harrogate, Tennessee passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020 at the Claiborne County Nursing Home.

He was born October 11, 1939 in Gibson Station, VA to the late Cade Sr. and Matilda Britton.

Cade was a Deacon at the Pump Springs Baptist Church in Harrogate and a member of the Shawanee Masonic Lodge. He was retired from Middlesboro Coca Cola where he had worked as a bottler.

In addition to his parents Cade was preceded in death by his brother Bill Britton, Sisters Nell Little, Mildred Williams and Inez Moeller

He is survived by his Loving Wife of 54 years Charlotte Britton, Daughter Cadena and husband Matt Schaffer, Grandsons Caleb Schaffer and Bryce Schaffer, Sisters Martha O’Connor, Mazie Elam and a host of Nieces Nephews, other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at the Green Hills Funeral Home.

Funeral services will follow at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at the Green Hills Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Scott Cannon presiding. Music will be provided by Jean Roark. Full Masonic Service will be held.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, November 19, 2020 at the Green Hills Memorial Gardens. Honorary Pallbearers will be Olen Brooks, Jimmy Liford, Fred Dixon, David Hamilton, O’Dell Keene and Charles McMurray.

In Lieu of Flowers the family suggest Memorial Contributions be made to the Shawanee Masonic Lodge, 638 Shawanee Road, Harrogate, TN 37752.

