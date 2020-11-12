State sees single-day high of 2,700 cases

Gov. Andy Beshear sounded an alarm on Wednesday, warning every Kentuckian they must take the coronavirus pandemic more seriously to protect themselves, their families, and their community.

He reported 2,700 new cases on Wednesday, the state’s highest-ever single day total. In addition, the positivity rate has increased to 8.12%, the highest it has been since May 5, meaning Kentuckians are in significantly greater danger of contracting COVID-19 now than they were in March or April.

“This entire state is in danger,” he said. “COVID-19 is absolutely everywhere. We need everybody to wear your masks and follow red zone reduction recommendations and school recommendations. It is a must if you want to lessen the impact in your community.”

The 10 counties with the highest number of new cases on Wednesday were Jefferson with 479, Fayette 182, Boone 172, Kenton 153, Hardin 87, Nelson 78, Campbell 75, Daviess 71, McCracken 63 and Bullitt 54.

Wednesday’s new cases reported to state public health officials raise the total to 127,344 since the first one was reported in Kentucky on March 6.

The governor also said that 1,274 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized, up 85 from Tuesday. A total of 297 of them are in the ICU and 151 on a ventilator, both of which are also increases from Tuesday.

Fourteen more deaths were reported on Wednesday, eight of them from Jefferson County, which brings the statewide number to 1,604.

The latest include a 62-year-old man from Bell County; a 56-year-old woman from Christian County; a 100-year-old woman from Fayette County; two women, ages 74 and 77, and six men, ages 61, 67, 71, 78, 84 and 97, from Jefferson County; a 77-year-old woman from Lawrence County; a 75-year-old man from Magoffin County; and an 85-year-old woman from Montgomery County.

To view the full daily COVID-19 report, incidence rate map, testing locations, long term-care and other congregate facilities update, school reports, the White House Coronavirus Task Force reports for Kentucky and other key guidance visit, kycovid19.ky.gov.

Earlier in the day, Gov. Beshear held a virtual press conference regarding a fiery crash early Wednesday morning involving two semis on the Brent Spence Bridge between northern Kentucky and Cincinnati, in which he said the bridge would be closed for several days. He added an update with his report on the coronavirus.

“Our Transportation Cabinet is utilizing unmanned aerial systems equipment to aid in the inspection of the structure so we can do that safely, determine the amount of damage and start to get to work on repairs,” he said. “The debris is the obstacle for inspections to begin; the bridge’s temperature is no longer the obstacle.”