Frances Olivia Love Lumpkin, 79

Franc es Olivia Love Lumpkin, 79 of Middlesboro, KY entered eternal rest on November 9, 2020. She was born on December 27,1940. She was preceded in death by her spouse, Dorsey William Lumpkin; parents, Maud and Eugene Love; and two brothers: Willie and Cecil Love.

She was baptized at an early age and she was a member of White Memorial AME Zion Church. She was a wonderful mother. She leaves to cherish her memory her seven children: five daughters: Laconya (Harold) Brooks, Marlese (Peter) Burrowes, Debra Kyle, Yalanda (Edward)Colquitt, and Yavonne Lumpkin; two sons: James A. Lumpkin and Jason (Gladys) Lumpkin; six sisters: Helen Jett, Myrtle Herrell, Maud Herrell, Mabel (Ugent) Anderson, Annie (Richard) Thomas and Lillian Bell; one sister-in-law, Prescious Lumpkin; grandchildren: Natasha (Richard), HB(Tessa), PJ(Dena), Nick (Vinu), Lauren, Blake, Alexis, Tremayne, JD, David, Kenya Evonne, Kaylan, Trey, Jamiya, and Lexie; great grandchildren: Kiara, Kiely, Keaton, Trae, Aaliah, Ja’nae and Neyland and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and her church family.

Home going service will be 1 p.m., Saturday, November14, 2020 at Shumate Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor George KuKubor and Rev. Todd French officiating. Interment will follow at Green Hills Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Grandsons. The family will receive friends 12 – 1 p.m., Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Shumate Funeral Home Chapel.

Shumate Funeral Home is honored to serve the Family of Frances Olivia Love Lumpkin and is entrusted with all arrangements.

Candle Lighting and Guestbook at www.shumatefuneralhome.com