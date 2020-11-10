Dora “Granny B” Beatrice Roberts McKeen, 104

Ewing, VA / Waynesville, NC, Dora “Granny B” Beatrice Roberts McKeen, a ge 104, passed away peacefully at her residence on Saturday, November 7, 2020 surrounded by loving family.

A native of Virginia, Granny B was a daughter of the late John Franklin Roberts and Mary Wheeler Roberts. She was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Charles McKeen, who passed away in 1983; her three dear sons, Jack Lee McKeen, Charles Robert McKeen, and Ray Ledford McKeen; four sisters; and three brothers; daughter-in-law, Judy Hobbs McKeen.

A lifelong member of Walnut Hill Baptist Church in Ewing, Virginia, Granny B was a faithful servant and witness for the Lord. Raising her children and making a happy home was her life’s biggest accomplishment. This adored centenarian will be greatly missed.

Dora is survived by her daughter, Mary Lindsey, and her husband Bruce, of Waynesville; two daughters-in-law, Carol Henderson McKeen and Carol McKeen-Rowlett, both of Virginia; two first cousins, Gladys Brandt and Nadine Brooks; nine grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and 18 great-great grandchildren and many beloved nieces and nephews whom were more like her grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, November 13, 2020, at Walnut Hill Baptist Church in Ewing, Virginia with Reverend Kim Collingsworth officiating. The family will receive friends from 3:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. prior at the church. The burial will take place on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Ball Family Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Walnut Hill Baptist Church, 216 Goat Town Road, Ewing, Virginia, 24248.

