Calvin Mathew Capps, 51

Calvin Matthew Capps, Jr., age 51, passed away suddenly Saturday, October 24, 2020 at his home. He believed in the Baptist Faith. He was preceded in death by his father, Calvin Matthew Capps, Sr.; grandparents: Rev. Esco and Nell Capps & Rev. Brad and Lillie Sparks; uncles: Bobby Norton, Fred Phelps, Esco Capps, Jr., Pat Frye; and aunts, Blanche Phelps and Stella Mason.

Calvin is survived by his children: Madelyn Grace Capps, George Matthew Capps and stepson, Reese Capps; mother, Peggy S. Capps; uncles: Carl Capps and Otis Capps; aunts: Mary Southern, Ruby Norton, Mildred Norton and Pauline Sparks; many cousins too numerous to mention and many special friends including Robin Saragas.

Calvin is a graduate of Middlesboro High School, Lexington Community College and is a licensed Surveyor in Kentucky and Tennessee. After a 30 year career with Vaughn and Melton Engineers, he was in the process of starting his own surveying company. Calvin volunteered inn many community activities including Bell County Repair Affair, Bell County Junior Sports and many volunteer activities for the elderly.

Calvin’s greatest joy in life was his children. He spent many hours helping with their sports teams and events. He was a very attentive and loving father. Calvin always had a smile for everyone and was never too busy to stop and visit with neighbors, other parents, and lend a helping hand. Calvin will be missed by his children and by the entire community. He spent most of his time caring for his children and welcomed his children’s friends into his home.

Visitation will be 5 – 7 p.m., Wednesday, October 28, 2020 with funeral service immediately following with Rev. Bill Daniel and Rev. Randy Phelps officiating. Graveside service will be private at Green Hills Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be his cousins, all of whom he loved dearly.

Shumate Funeral Home is honored to serve the Family of Calvin Capps and is entrusted with all arrangements.

Candle Lighting and Guestbook at www.shumatefuneralhome.com