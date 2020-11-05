Elizabeth Wilson, 72, of Pathfork, passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born in Hazard, KY on August 16, 1948 a daughter of the late Herman and Cora Campbell Napier. Elizabeth was of the Baptist Faith and a long time member of Blackmont Baptist Church and attended Summeys Bridge Missionary Baptist Church when in the area. She loved the Lord with all her heart. She was the sweetest, most humble soul. Elizabeth loved her kids and grandkids with everything in her, and was a blessing to other that met her.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Elvert Wilson; brothers, Junior Napier, Arnold Napier, Haroldine Napier, Curtis Napier, Jerold Napier; sisters, Pauline, Mary Magedoline and Chloe.

She is survived by her children, Barbara Griffin (Jerry Emert), Katrina (Greg) Corum and Gary Wilson; grandchildren, JOJO Griffin, Alissa Evans, Tyler Corum, Miranda Corum, Jessica Wilson, Jennifer Wilson and Jayda Wilson; great-grandchildren, Riley Corum and matti Miller; sisters, her twin, Ruby (Claude) Eversole, Phronia (James) Godsey; brother, Robert Napier; sisters and brothers-in-lawDewey (Kim) Gibbons, Kathy Gibbons, Terry Gibbons, Shirley Dana (David) Bowling, nieces and nephews, Lisa McDonald, Ralph Eversole, Banika Hood, Elizabeth Gibbons and many others.

Services will be on Friday at 1:00 PM at Summeys Bridge Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Mitchell Keck and Rev. David Howard. Burial will in the Calloway Cemetery in Blackmont. Pallbearers will be Gary Wilson, Greg Corum, JOJO Griffin, Jerry Emert, Riley Corum and Sam Griffin.

The family will receive friends on Friday from 11:00 AM until the funeral hour at Summeys Bridge Missionary Baptist Church, Cumberland Gap, TN.

Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Pineville, is honored to serve the Wilson Family. Light a candle of remembrance and sign the guest register at www.arnettsteele.com.