Trump takes Bell County, McConnell easily handles McGrath, and more local results
Election results are still coming in, and the write-in votes have not yet been counted. Updates will be made as totals are updated. The totals as of 8:15 p.m. are as follows:
President of the United States
Donald Trump – 8,139
Biden – 1,789
Jorgensen – 78
Kanye West – 30
U.S. Senator
Mitch McConnell – 7,345
Amy McGrath – 2,159
Brad Barron – 441
U.S. Representative
Harold “Hal” Rogers – 8427
Mathew Best – 1,437
Middlesboro City Council
Terry Poore – 1,576
Boone Bowling – 1,881
Brad Cawood – 1,508
Glynna Brown 1,327
Judy Grandey – 1,325
Cory Eldridge – 1,313
Patsy Sullivan – 856
Will Smith – 841
Pineville City Council
Alicia Slusher – 516
Shawn Fugate – 481
Ben Madon – 440
Bobby Valentine – 407
Gary Woolum – 406
Scott Jeffrey – 372
Pat Bingham – 312
Bell County School Board
3rd District
Doug Ramsey – 621
Bill Keyes – 354
Marciana Bailey – 150
4th District
Eulene Brock 644
Freddie Taylor 397
5th District
Gary Wagner – 490
Dean Knuckles – 409
Middlesboro School Board
Mike “Coach” David – 2,396
Charla Smith – 1,944
Theresa Brown – 1,755
Bell County Soil and Water
John Brock – 4,760
David Thompson – 3,382
Charles Blank – 3,270
Constitutional Amendment 1
Yes – 4,604
No. – 2,398
Constitutional Amendment 2
Yes – 2,728
No. – 4,468
