Mickey Mantle West, Sr., 65

Mickey Mantle West, Sr., age 65, Middlesboro, KY passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020 at his home following a brief illness. He was preceded in death by his father, James “Buck” West, Jr. and mother, Dorothy Beatrice West.

Mickey is survived by his two children: son, LTC Mickey Mantle West, Jr. (wife, Elizabeth Pominville) and daughter, Katherine Jewel West; grandchildren: Natalie West, Iris West, and Autumn West; and one grandson; sister, Karen LaRonda Billing (husband, Lawrence T. Billing) and niece, Beronica A. Billing.

Due to Covid restrictions, the family requested all services private and interment at Rains Cemetery.

