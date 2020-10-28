Bell falls 35-0 to Ashland Blazer; Harlan game canceled
By JOHN HENSON
Contributing Writer
J.T. Garrett and Keontae Pittman teamed for five touchdowns as visiting Ashland Blazer (5-0) rolled to a 35-0 win Saturday afternoon at Bell County.
Garrett ran for 162 yards on eight carries and scored twice while adding a 96-yard TD reception. Pittman added 134 yards on 16 carries.
The Bobcats fell to 4-3 with the loss and won’t be playing their game scheduled at Harlan County on Friday due to high coronavirus numbers in Bell County.
