Middlesboro man faces sex abuse charge 

A Middlesboro man faces charges including first-degree sexual abuse (victim under 12 years of age) after allegedly intimately touching a juvenile.

Michael Aaron Yeary, 23, was arrested on Thursday by Middlesboro City Police Officer Kenny Vanover.

According to the citation, Yeary touched a juvenile intimately for the purpose of gratifying sexual desire. Yeary also showed a juvenile pornographic pictures of himself and his wife, revealing their genitals. The alleged pictures were on Yeary’s cellphone.

Yeary was charged with first-degree sexual abuse (victim under 12 years of age) and prohibited use of electronic communication system to procure a minor to engage in sexual or other prohibited activities. He was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center.