October 15, 2020

  • 61°
Middlesboro’s Chris Hobbs goes up against Harlan County’s Jacob Hooper Tuesday in 50th District Tournament action at James A. Cawood Field.

Middlesboro falls to Harlan in district tournament

By Staff Reports

Published 7:11 am Thursday, October 15, 2020

Middlesboro’s Chris Hobbs goes up against Harlan County’s Jacob Hooper Tuesday in 50th District Tournament action at James A. Cawood Field. The Yellow Jackets suffered a 3-1 loss, ending their season with a 2-5 record. (Chris Jones photo)

Print Article