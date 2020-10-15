Middlesboro falls to Harlan in district tournament
Middlesboro’s Chris Hobbs goes up against Harlan County’s Jacob Hooper Tuesday in 50th District Tournament action at James A. Cawood Field. The Yellow Jackets suffered a 3-1 loss, ending their season with a 2-5 record. (Chris Jones photo)
You Might Like
Miracle sets course record in leading Bell to Middlesboro All-Comers title; Rose, James lead Lady Jackets to championship
By JOHN HENSON Contributing Writer Bell County runners James Arno, Nathan Miracle, Hayden Green, and Jacob Robbins pack up... read more