McGrath visits Middlesboro on campaign trail

By BEN SLUSHER

Special to The Middlesboro News

Kentucky Democratic Candidate for United States Senate Amy McGrath visited Bell County Friday, October 2, to meet with voters as the campaign season enters the home stretch. Lieutenant Colonel Amy McGrath is best known as the first woman to ever fly a combat mission during her time in the Marine Corps. She is now looking to take that leadership experience to Washington DC and represent the Bluegrass state in the US Senate.

McGrath campaigned against Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell by stating that his desire to hold up legislation has hurt Kentucky and our nation in the process. McGrath stated she is a moderate Democrat that is willing to reach across the aisle mentioning that her husband is registered as a Republican. During her stop, McGrath stated that her priorities include better access to high speed internet, immediate aid to local governments, protecting healthcare-especially during the pandemic, funding for teachers and all public workers, and fighting for better opportunities in Eastern Kentucky.

The outdoor Meet and Greet, held at the Middlesboro City parking lot, followed CDC guidelines for mask-wearing and social distancing as well as being secured as a peaceful event by the Middlesboro Police Department.

Election Day 2020 is November the 3rd. The early voting period will begin Tuesday Oct. 13, and run through election day. If you have any questions about this year’s election you are encouraged to call Bell County Clerk Debbie Gambrel, but most importantly-VOTE!