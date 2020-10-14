Bell County School Board meeting set for Thursday at 3 p.m.
The Bell County Board of Education will meet Thursday, Oct. 15, at 3 p.m. at the Bell County Administration Building in Pineville.
The meeting will be called to order and then move into executive session for discussion of proposed pending litigation against or on behalf of a public agency – Pineville Independent Non-Resident Student Contract Dispute Update.
The meeting will then reconvene into regular session before adjourning.
