Emily Helen Lasley, 78

On Tuesday, September 29, 2020, Emily Helen Lasley Allred passed away at the age of 78. Emily was born on June 3, 1942 in a log cabin in Middlesboro, KY to Hubert and Clarca (Marcee) Lasley. After graduating from Bell County High School in 1960, she married Benton Allred on January 4, 1963 and had three children, Tracy, Teresa, and Bill. After Benton’s passing in 1976, she moved back to Middlesboro and remained there.

A long time member of the 30th Street Church, she lived her life for God and her family. Whether a person needed a kind word, a helping hand, or a loving kick in the pants, she always seemed to know and was ready to deliver as needed. She loved her plants, her animals, her God, and her family. Emily was preceded in death by her father, Hubert Lasley; her mother, Clarca (Marcee); her husband, Benton Allred, and several brothers.

She is survived by one brother, Roy Lasley; her three children: Tracy Allred, Teresa (Allred) Taylor, and Bill Allred, and five grandchildren: Matthew Allred, Ryan Allred, Ashley (Looper) Crose, Dalton Hahn, and Addison Allred.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m., Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Shumate Funeral Home Chapel, Middlesboro, KY and Graveside service will follow in Allred Cemetery in Pioneer, TN. The family will receive family and friends 6-8 p.m., Friday, October 2, 2020 at Shumate Funeral Home Chapel.

