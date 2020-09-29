One killed in Tuesday morning crash

One person is dead following a one-vehicle crash Tuesday morning on Highway 190, approximately 5 ½ miles from Highway 25E.

At approximately 5:30 a.m., first responders found that a vehicle had left the road and struck an abandoned home, killing the driver as a result of the impact and subsequent explosion.

Bell County Deputy Coroner Jason Steele responded to the scene. The name of the victim has not been released as of press time pending notification of next of kin.

Bell County deputies Frank Foster, Nathaniel Price, and Sgt. Patrick Brooks responded, along with Bell County EMS, Bell County Rescue Squad, and Bell County Volunteer Fire Department.