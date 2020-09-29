COVID cases nearing 500 locally; county has 17 deaths

By JOE ASHER

The Bell County Health Department’s COVID-19 update for Monday included six new individual cases in Bell County.

According to the Bell County Health Department, on Monday Bell County reached a total of 496 cases, with nine people hospitalized. Those hospitalized were males between the ages of 49 and 85. Female hospitalizations range from ages 56 to 62.

There were 26 active individual cases and 17 active long-term care cases.

There have been 17 deaths in Bell County related to COVID-19 as of Monday.

According to the state’s website at kentucky.gov, Gov. Andy Beshear reported 456 new cases on Monday, bringing the state’s total case number to 66,939. Five deaths were announced, bringing Kentucky’s COVID-19-related deaths to 1,162. As of Monday, at least 1,373,577 coronavirus tests have been performed in Kentucky. At least 11,787 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus, and the positivity rate was 4.41 percent.

The Bell County Health Department recommends the following steps to help slow the spread of COVID-19: