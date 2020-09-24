Sara Lorene Bell, 87

O n Tuesday, September 22, 2020 Sarah Lorene Bell, age 87, of Middlesboro, KY moved to her heavenly home. Sarah was a godly woman who love the Lord and her family and set an example for her children.

Sarah loved her Savior, the Lord Jesus, with all her heart and she loved God’s word. She was a powerful prayer warrior and only heaven knows what a wonderful and eternal impact all her many years of faithful praying have had on her family, her friends and the world at large.

When Sarah’s children were young, the phase “Stay-at-home-mom” didn’t exist. It was usual for women to stay home with the children. She did this not out of obligation, but because she cared deeply for her family. Though Sarah’s health was failing for years, few people knew the extent to which she struggled. When anyone else would have broken, Sarah stayed strong. Her joy for life and indomitable spirit kept her pushing through her pain. Just because she is no longer here, it doesn’t mean she lost her fight. She did not lose her battle for life, she just entered her Eternal Life with her Savior, Jesus Christ and celebrating with her Heavenly family at Heaven’s Gates. The family would like to extend their gratitude to David and Machell Peterson for all the care, dedication and friendship that was given to Sarah during her illness.

Sarah is survived in death by her daughters: Judy Allen of Nicholasville, KY, Donnie (Yvonne) Bell of Sidney, OH and Nova West of Troy, OH; several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m., Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Shumate Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Green Hills Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Shumate Funeral Home Chapel.

