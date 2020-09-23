Victor A. “Butch” Rucker, 62

Victor A. “Butch” Rucker passed awa y Monday, September 21, 2020 at the age of 62. He was preceded in death by his mother, Merlene Bolner and father, Alva “Sonny” Rucker; grandparents, Leonard and Louise Weaver (who he affectionately called Daddy and Mom) and Uncle, Leonard Danny Weaver. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Joyce; brother, Christopher Bolner; Sarah Partin and Lonnie Partin, Marson Mayes and Theda Mayes, A. J. Cox and Valerie Cox; blessed to have a second Dad and Mom, Walter and Vernie Whitaker; Dorothy and Jerry Miracle, Shirley and Anthony Holland; Robert and Roxie Tuttle, who Butch held in high regard as “Just Real Good People”, always having a kind word and encouragement; and many other special friends and family members. Butch was a licensed Blaster and Drill Operator. He had worked in coal mining and road construction. In his younger years he had worked at Long John Silvers and Gill’s Drug Store. As a young boy, Mr. Gill taught him to stock shelves, Golf Caddy, Tie a Winsor Necktie Knot and included him in Sunday family dinners. Butch never forgot his kindness. Butch loved boating on Norris Lake (Jack’s Bluff a favorite spot), Tennessee Vols, Nascar, Concerts/loved music of all kinds, reading, 4-wheeling, enjoyed visiting Smokey Mountains and Cumberland Falls. Boo Boo, his 4-legged friend was his best companion and recliner pal. Graveside service will be 3 p.m., Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Harrogate Cemetery with Bob Tuttle and Rev. Joe Blasco officiating. Music will be provided by Vic Graves. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wilderness Road Kiwanis, C/O Joyce Rucker, 1602 Cumberland Ave, Middlesboro, KY 40965 or a charity or church of your choice. Under guidance of CDC, please wear a mask and follow social distancing. Shumate Funeral Home is honored to serve the Family of Butch Rucker and is entrusted with all arrangements. Candle Lighting and Guestbook at www.shumatefuneralhome.com