County’s COVID death toll reaches 16

By Joe Asher

joe.asher@middlesboronews.com

The Bell County Health Department’s COVID-19 update for Monday includes five new cases.

According to the Bell County Health Department, Bell County now has seen 468 cases as of Monday. Seven people are currently hospitalized. Those hospitalized are males between the ages of 49 and 85. Female hospitalizations range from ages 72 to 93.

There are 15 active individual cases and 26 active long-term care cases.

There have been 16 deaths in Bell County related to COVID-19 as of Monday.

According to www.kentucky.gov, Gov. Andy Beshear reported 406 new cases on Monday, bringing the state’s total case number to 61,917. One new death was announced, bringing Kentucky’s COVID-19 related deaths to 1,112. As of Monday, at least 1,131,075 coronavirus tests have been performed in Kentucky. At least 11,283 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus, and the positivity rate was 3.77 percent.

The Bell County Health Department recommends the following steps to help slow the spread of COVID-19: