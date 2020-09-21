Jean Partin, 85

Jean Partin, age 85, of Middlesboro, KY passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Middlesboro

Appalachian Regional Hospital. She was a wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, J. D. Partin and great grandson, Jacob Daniel Siler.

She is survived by her seven children: Anna Siler, Charlotte Branscome, both of Middlesboro, KY, Gladys Ervin, Richmond, IN, Shelia Farmer Dunn, Oklahoma, Vicki Cromer, Brodhead, KY, Danny Ray Partin, Ohio and George Cobler, Montana; nine grandchildren; six great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held at a later date.

Shumate Funeral Home is honored to serve the Family of Jean Partin and is entrusted with all arrangements.

Candle Lighting and Guestbook at www.shumatefuneralhome.com