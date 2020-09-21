Dorothy Mae Bishop 72, of Radcliff, formerly of Pineville passed on September 17, 2020. She is wife of Lee Bishop and daughter of late Robert & Lena Smith. Funeral 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, 09/22, at Stithton Baptist Church. Burial in Barbourville Wednesday 09/23 at 2:00 p.m. Rosenwald Cemetery. www.cobb-hamptonfh.com