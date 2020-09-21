Dorothy Mae Bishop, 72
Dorothy Mae Bishop 72, of Radcliff, formerly of Pineville passed on September 17, 2020. She is wife of Lee Bishop and daughter of late Robert & Lena Smith. Funeral 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, 09/22, at Stithton Baptist Church. Burial in Barbourville Wednesday 09/23 at 2:00 p.m. Rosenwald Cemetery. www.cobb-hamptonfh.com
You Might Like
Teresa Emoline Heath Howard, 62
Teresa Emoline Heath Howard, 62, of Middlesboro, KY, passed away peacefully at her home Tuesday, September 15, 2020. She was... read more