Teresa Emoline Heath Howard, 62

T eresa Emoline Heath Howard, 62, of Middlesboro, KY, passed away peacefully at her home Tuesday, September 15, 2020. She was greeted in heaven, immediately thereafter, by her loving son, Mikel and other family members.

After God heard our prayers when she had her brain aneurysm, He granted us the miracle of six more years to make so many wonderful memories, watch as she continued to work with her stained glass and make her famous chocolate pie for the men at Binghamtown Baptist Church, where she was a member.

Teresa leaves behind her loving husband of 36 years, Thomas W. Howard, daughter, Melissa and three beautiful granddaughters, who were the light of her life, Emoline R. Evans, Chloe M. Evans and Abigail G. Zimmerman. Her parents, CP (Casper) Heath and Alice Heath. In-laws, Margaret Howard, Jasper Howard and Sherrie Howard. Brother, Tony Heath (Carol) and sisters, Cynthia Davis (Bob) and Cathey Norton (Rickey), her favorite brother and sister-in-law, Garry and Melissa Bingham, several nieces and nephews, so many special cousins and special friend, Ann Maiden, who helped during her recovery.

The family of Teresa Howard will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Green Hills Funeral Home.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, September 20, 2020 at the Green Hills Funeral Home Chapel with Mr. Garry Bingham presiding.

Entombment will follow at the Green Hills Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, Middlesboro, KY.

Pallbearers will be Larry Yeary, Jonathan Defevers, Mike Marcum, Tim Miracle, Benjamin Bingham and Ron Bakies.

