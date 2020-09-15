With several outstanding warrants, man gives false information to police

By JOE ASHER

joe.asher@middlesboronews.com

A Middlesboro man is facing multiple charges including theft by unlawful taking and giving an officer false information following a traffic stop.

Don Johnson, 36, was arrested by Bell County Sheriff’s Deputy Frank Foster on Monday.

According to a press release from the Bell County Sheriff’s Office, Foster stopped a gold 2003 Saturn near the US 119 car wash in regard to a theft investigation.

The release states Johnson, the driver of the vehicle, gave Foster incorrect identity information. Johnson’s identity was soon correctly verified.

Police discovered Johnson had seven outstanding warrants, according to the release. A warrant for theft of a vehicle over $10,000 was taken out by Prineville City Police Officer Bill Mathews. Other warrants included a Knox County warrant for unauthorized use of a vehicle and theft by unlawful taking under $500.

Johnson was charged with giving an officer false information, operating on a suspended license, theft by unlawful taking $10,000 or more and theft by unlawful taking under $$500. He was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center.