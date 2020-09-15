Man charged pulling sword on officer

By JOE ASHER

joe.asher@middlesboronews.com

A Middlesboro man is facing charges including attempted murder after allegedly attacking a Middlesboro City Police officer with a sword.

Frank Morton, 39, was arrested on Friday by Middlesboro City Police Officer Jeremiah Johnson.

According to Middlesboro City Police Capt. Joe Holder, police had been searching for Morton.

“We had been looking for Morton for a while,” Holder said.

Holder explained Morton had multiple active felony warrants.

“Somebody called in a tip that he was near a house across from the Midnight Market,” Holder said. “Officer Johnson arrived on the scene and made contact with Morton.”

Morton was crouched down behind the residence when Johnson located him.

“Morton stood up and produced a sword,” Holder said.

Holder said Morton began swinging the sword at Johnson. Johnson deployed his taser, taking Morton to the ground. Other officers arrived on the scene and Morton was arrested.

Morton was charged with attempted murder, first- and second-degree fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (methamphetamine). He was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center.