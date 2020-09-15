County reports two new COVID cases, death toll is at 14

By JOE ASHER

The Bell County Health Department has released an update concerning COVID-19 cases around the county.

According to the Bell County Health Department Facebook page, as of Monday Bell County has a total of 445 cases of COVID-19. Monday saw two new cases reported. Currently seven people are hospitalized, with ages ranging from 49 to 85 years old for males and 76 to 93 years of age for females.

Bell County currently has eight active individual cases and 24 active long-term care cases. The county has reported 14 deaths related to COVID-19.

The Bell County Health Department recommends the following steps on their Facebook page to help slow the spread of COVID-19: