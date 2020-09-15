Bell falls in opener, 36-0

The Bell County Bobcats got the 2021 season off to a rough start Friday, falling 36-0 in their opener at home to last year’s Class 4A state champs.

Offensively, Bell County was led in rushing by Brandon Baker, who carried the ball nine times for 21 yards. Baker also had six receiving yards on one catch. Cameron Burnett connected on two of 13 passing attempts for 13 yards.

Defensively, the Bobcats had three players rack up double figures in tackles with Ethan Raby and Hunter Bailey leading the way with 15 tackles each, followed closely by Dawson Woolum with 10.

The Bobcats will host Whitley County Friday night with a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.