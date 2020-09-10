Jasmine Elvia Caldwell, infant

Jas mine Elvia Caldwell, age 2 months and 10 days, passed away at her home in Pineville, KY on September 08, 2020.

She was born June 29, 2020 to Jennifer LeRose and Sonny Lee Caldwell of Pineville, KY.

She was preceded in death by her Great Grandparents Grant Helton, Elmer and Elva Lawson, Ellen and Lenice Cox. One Aunt, Crystal Leigh Cox and one Uncle, Homer Lenice Cox.

In addition to her parents she is survived by her brother Jasper Caldwell of Pineville, KY; Grandparents, Doyle and Thelma Caldwell of Pineville, KY, Karen Cox of Arjay, KY, and Homer (Rosie) Cox of Arjay, KY. Great Grandmother Martha Mae Helton of Stoney Fork, KY.

Funeral Services will be Sunday 1:00 p.m at Jenson Pentecostal Church . Visitation will be at the church Saturday from 6 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. until the funeral hour. Rev. Ronnie Hoskins, Rev. Richard Asher and Michael Lawson will be officiating. Music will be provided by the church family. Pallbearers, Michael Brandon Lawson and Jamie Lawson. Burial will be at Brummett Cemetery at Simms Fork, Arjay, KY.

Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Pineville which is honored to serve the Caldwell family . Light a candle of remembrance and sign the quest register at www.arnettsteele.com