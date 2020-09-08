Helen Bunch Fulp, 58

H elen Bunch Fulp, 58, of Pathfork, departed this life on September 5, 2020 following an illness. She was born May 26, 1962 in Pineville, KY. Helen was a retired Registered Nurse with over 30 years experience in all aspects of the medical field. One highlight of her career was when she worked at Chesapeake General Hospital in Chesapeake, Virginia where she was responsible for the start of the sexual assault Nurse Examiner Program.

For the past 15 years Helen cared for her mother, Vina Bunch, until her passing away in March 2020.

In addition to her mother, she is preceded in death by a son, Julian Carter Fulp; her grandparents, Levi and Rosa Lee; and Otis and Helen Stanaford; and a brother-in-law, Douglas Helton.

Survivors include her father, Ronald Bunch, Pathfork; her sister, Lena R. Helton, Pathfork; nephew, Damian Helton (Katherine), of Pineville; and niece, Cortney Griffin (Tim), of Pathfork. Helen was a special “Mamaw Cissy” to Ronald and Aleena Goshen, and Madison and Tatten Rice.

All services for Helen will be private.

