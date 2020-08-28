County records 10th COVID-19 death

Bell County has lost 10 residents to the COVID-19 pandemic.

That announcement came Friday afternoon in a statement from Bell County Public Health Director Teresa Hunter.

The latest death is that of a 91-year-old male.

Bell County reported four new COVID cases Friday, and of those 84 remain active, with 383 being classified as recovered. Six local COVID patients remain hospitalized, according to the statement, with the youngest being a 59-year-old male, and the oldest being a 77-year-old male. One female patient, a 66-year-old woman, is among those hospitalized.

Kentucky’s total rose to 46,757 as of Friday afternoon. Gov. Andy Beshear announced 792 new cases Thursday. He said 114 of the new cases were from children under the age of 18, with 27 of those being under the age of 5. The youngest was a 1-month-old from Green County.

“We’ve got to come together to defeat this virus,” said Gov. Beshear. “Make sure that you take a little time to take care of yourself and your family so when we have to go through some of these tough things or make tough decisions, we can react like the great people that we are.”

Beshear reported eight new deaths Thursday, raising the total to 918 Kentuckians lost to the virus.