Hundreds of trucks from several states to arrive for Saturday show

At the end of August, the main thoroughfare in Middlesboro might just look a little different. License plates will proclaim states such as Maryland, North Carolina, Michigan and all points in between. Combine that with glistening show trucks flaunting several-thousand-dollar paint jobs, a multitude of new faces and a festival like atmosphere – complete with music and food booths – and you have the recipe for South East Kentucky’s next great outdoor event, The Revolution Minitruck Show.

In a year that has been a trial for all of the country, let alone the residents of Bell County, the Revolution Minitruck Show is expected to be a sigh of relief for an entertainment-starved region. The event, brainchild of Steven Tiller from Ewing, Virginia, is expected to draw in potentially 200 show trucks from all across the eastern United States which will be displayed in the Middlesboro City Hall Parking Lot downtown on Saturday, Aug. 29.

“I’m a lifelong resident of the area and I wanted to give something back to the region I love so much. Truck shows have been a big part of my life since I was a teenager and I feel that it’s about time that the people of Middlesboro and surrounding towns get the chance to see show vehicles that they may not otherwise have the opportunity to,” Tiller said. “These are trucks that I have been lucky enough to see from all over the country, trucks that have been in magazines and museums, and it will be bringing a unique element and crowd that has never been here before.”

While the crowd is anticipated to be in the thousands, participant and spectator well-being will be the norm. Social distancing at the event will be encouraged. Mountain Comprehensive Health Corporation, one of the sponsors of the event, will be on hand from their Middlesboro Clinic providing disposable masks and safety information to the crowd.

“While there is a charge for the show vehicles to enter and be judged, there is absolutely no cost to anyone who wants to come and see the cars and trucks on display. That’s why we are doing this, we want for people to see these creations and maybe even inspire a kid or two to build a custom ride themselves one day,” continues Tiller.

The local economic impact is expected to be felt all across town. “Hotel rooms have been booked for months already, and the weekend of the show you will be amazed at how much money is spent. The crowd that travels for these shows likes to eat good, spend a lot of money at the local stores and car washes, and the gas stations will be full.”

When asked if this is open to anyone who wants to enter their own show car, he excitedly states “Oh, absolutely! We want everybody to feel welcome here! There is a place for everyone who wants to show their vehicle. Bring them on out, all of this will help our charity as well!”

Ultimately, spectators and participants alike will be contributing to a greater cause. Tiller states that profits from this event go to the Vets Serving Vets charity, a Middlesboro non-profit entity that supports Veterans in need in this region and beyond. For more information on the show, contact Steven Tiller on Facebook at facebook.com/RevolutionKY.