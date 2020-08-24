AMC Theater in Middlesboro Mall will not reopen

Local JC Penney store also closing

The AMC Theater in the Middlesboro Mall is closed, and it will not reopen.

That word came from Carolyn Widner, property manager of Middlesboro Mall Monday afternoon.

She made the announcement, adding that she had just received permission from AMC, or American Multi-Cinema, to speak.

“We are searching for another company,” she said, adding that the mall hopes to continue to have a theater available for its customers.

Widner said the mall opened in October 1983. The theater opened in early 1984 and was originally operated by Tri-State Entertainment, and later by Carmike Cinemas and at least one other company before AMC took over the operation.

The JC Penney retail store in the mall will also be closing permanently, although Carolyn Reed, the store manager, said she did not know what its final day of operation would be. JC Penney announced earlier this year that it would be closing more than 150 stores nationwide. A statement on JC Penney’s company blog said, “Following a comprehensive review of our retail footprint, JCPenney made the difficult decision to announce over 150 store closures. Liquidation sales at most closing store locations are now underway. A handful of previously announced store closing locations may remain on hold pending further review. We will continue to operate the majority of our stores and our flagship store, jcp.com, to ensure our valued customers continue to have access to the products and brands they need and want.”

With the closing of the two businesses, Widner said there are still 24 other tenants in the mall. She added that there are no other planned changes coming to the mall at this time.