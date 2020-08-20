Carolyn Mast Bridges, 84
Carolyn Mast Bridges, 84, died August 8, 2020.
She was a native of Middleboro, daughter of the late Pastor Olard and May Reddy and worked as an in-home nurse
She is survived by her children, Debbie Allard, Angela Teter and Chris Turner; grandchildren, Jeremy, Joshua, Jessica and Kyle; great granddaughter, Everly; and sisters, Barbara Fay, Judy, Yvonne, Christine, Anne, Wanda.
Fern Creek Funeral Home in Louisville is handling arrangements
You Might Like
Eva Cheryl Taylor, 74
Eva Cheryl Taylor, age 74 of Miracle, KY passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020 at U.K Medical Center, Lexington, KY.... read more