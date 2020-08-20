August 20, 2020

Carolyn Mast Bridges, 84

By Trish Ball

Published 11:54 am Thursday, August 20, 2020

Carolyn Mast Bridges, 84, died August 8, 2020.
She was a native of Middleboro, daughter of the late Pastor Olard and May Reddy and worked as an in-home nurse
She is survived by her children, Debbie Allard, Angela Teter and Chris Turner; grandchildren, Jeremy, Joshua, Jessica and Kyle; great granddaughter, Everly; and sisters, Barbara Fay, Judy, Yvonne, Christine, Anne, Wanda.
Fern Creek Funeral Home in Louisville is handling arrangements

