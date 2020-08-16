Peggy (Arlena) Hensley, 64
Peggy (Arlena) Hensley, 64, departed life on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, with her family surrounding her. She was born February 3, 1956, the daughter of the late Gillis Hensley and Bobby Jean Partin.
She was a native of Middlesboro, Kentucky. Peggy (Arlena) was a great mentor and friend to her family especially to her granddaughter. She loved to cook and have family dinners. Nan Nan (Peggy) loved watching her great-grandson play and grow. All that met her and knew her, loved her dearly.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Kenneth Partin; sister, Betty Sue Partin, cousin (sister), Shirley June Vanover; and cousin, Gayle Vanover.
She is survived by the following members of her family:
Daughter: Kim (James) Ayers
Sons: Richard Drewior and Brian Partin (Tasha)
Brother: Mickey Myers
Granddaughters: Brittany Ayers and Kelsey (Neal) Ayers
Great-Grandson: Jayden Knickerbocker
Nephew: Little Mic Myers
Niece: Sissy Hensley
Great Nieces: Sylvia, Alissa, Victoria and Ceira
John (Ann) Maples, whom she thought of like a son
Jonathan and Lucas Maples whom she thought of as her grandsons
Aubree June Hill (Maples) whom she thought of as a great-granddaughter
Clyde Hill (Maples) whom she thought of as a great grandson
And a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
All services are private.
Online condolences and guestbook are available at www.cawoodfh.com
Cawood Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
