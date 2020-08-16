Peggy (Arlena) Hensley, 64, departed life on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, with her family surrounding her. She was born February 3, 1956, the daughter of the late Gillis Hensley and Bobby Jean Partin.

She was a native of Middlesboro, Kentucky. Peggy (Arlena) was a great mentor and friend to her family especially to her granddaughter. She loved to cook and have family dinners. Nan Nan (Peggy) loved watching her great-grandson play and grow. All that met her and knew her, loved her dearly.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Kenneth Partin; sister, Betty Sue Partin, cousin (sister), Shirley June Vanover; and cousin, Gayle Vanover.

She is survived by the following members of her family:

Daughter: Kim (James) Ayers

Sons: Richard Drewior and Brian Partin (Tasha)

Brother: Mickey Myers

Granddaughters: Brittany Ayers and Kelsey (Neal) Ayers

Great-Grandson: Jayden Knickerbocker

Nephew: Little Mic Myers

Niece: Sissy Hensley

Great Nieces: Sylvia, Alissa, Victoria and Ceira

John (Ann) Maples, whom she thought of like a son

Jonathan and Lucas Maples whom she thought of as her grandsons

Aubree June Hill (Maples) whom she thought of as a great-granddaughter

Clyde Hill (Maples) whom she thought of as a great grandson

And a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

All services are private.

Online condolences and guestbook are available at www.cawoodfh.com

Cawood Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.