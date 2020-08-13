David Michael “Alfie” Bingham, 61
David Michael “Alfie” Bingham, 61, of Pineville, passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Middlesboro ARH. He was born in Pineville on February 22, 1959 a son of the late Donald Burton Bingham and Laura Brock Bingham. He was a member of Mill Creek Baptist Church. Michael had been a fire fighter and was one of the founding members to begin Bell County Volunteer Fire Department. He had also been a Dispatcher for Bell County and was an EMT and volunteered time to the Bell County Ambulance Service. He was an avid fisherman.
Survivors include his daughter, Elizabeth Bingham; sisters, Michelle Miracle and Rebecca Marsee and husband, Chuck and brother, Burton Bingham and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
Private Memorial Services will be held at a later date.
Private Memorial Services will be held at a later date.
Judy McPeek Daniel, 74
