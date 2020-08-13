David Michael “Alfie” Bingham, 61, of Pineville, passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Middlesboro ARH. He was born in Pineville on February 22, 1959 a son of the late Donald Burton Bingham and Laura Brock Bingham. He was a member of Mill Creek Baptist Church. Michael had been a fire fighter and was one of the founding members to begin Bell County Volunteer Fire Department. He had also been a Dispatcher for Bell County and was an EMT and volunteered time to the Bell County Ambulance Service. He was an avid fisherman.

Survivors include his daughter, Elizabeth Bingham; sisters, Michelle Miracle and Rebecca Marsee and husband, Chuck and brother, Burton Bingham and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.

Private Memorial Services will be held at a later date.

