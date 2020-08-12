Sixth local COVID patient dies, county reports 315th case

Bell County’s COVID-19 case total has risen to 315, and there have now been six deaths in the county attributed to the virus.

Bell County Health Department Director Teresa Hunter released a statement Wednesday morning reporting four new cases, which took the total to 315, and 75 of those cases are active, according to the statement. There have been 240 cases recovered from the virus, and there are 10 patients currently hospitalized, including seven men and three women.

Those who have died from the virus include three men, ages 68, 81 and 85, and three women, ages 68, 74, and 85.