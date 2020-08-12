Judy McPeek Daniel, 74

Judy McPeek Daniel, age 74, a lifelong resident of Middlesboro, KY, passed away in Huntsville, AL on August 10, 2020 due to COVID-19 infection.

Judy was born on January 26, 1946 in Virgie, Kentucky, but made Middlesboro her home. She was a beloved member of the community and an active member of her congregation. Along with her husband F.D., she owned and operated a successful floor covering business for nearly 40 years. Judy was known for her hospitality, generosity, and for being an excellent cook. Anyone who stopped by was welcomed with an open door, a fresh cup of coffee, and a smiling face. She would tell you that her greatest accomplishment was the role she played in the happiness and success of her family, and she beamed with pride whenever she spoke of them.

Judy was preceded in death by her husband, F.D. Daniel, and her brothers, Jerry and Chipper McPeek. She is survived by her three daughters, Teresa Fisher (Jon), Kimberly Byrd, and Amanda Borders (Robert), her grandchildren, Melanie Tindell, Sarah Fisher (Jeremy Taylor), Jonathan Fisher (Rachel), Alice Borders, Lucy Borders, Clara Borders, and Tabitha Borders as well as numerous siblings, nieces, and nephews.

It was Judy’s wish that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the American Diabetes Association. (www.diabetes.org 1-800-DIABETES)

Because of the current COVID crisis, there will be no indoor memorial service. However, there will be a small graveside service for family and close friends willing to mask and socially distance. Judy did not want anyone to put themselves at risk in order to pay their respects.

The service for Judy McPeek Daniel will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, August 17, 2020 in the gazebo at Green Hills Memorial Gardens with Rev. Gary Miller presiding.

