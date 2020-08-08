Verlin Idol, 81, passed away on August 6, 2020. He was born in Middlesboro, Kentucky to Valen and Rebecca (Harrell) Idol, the youngest of 8 children. He met the love of his life, Eunice Bussell, while in high school and they married in December 1957. They eventually settled in Indianapolis, Indiana, where they raised their three children. The family spent much time camping, boating, and fishing.

After retiring from General Electric, he and Eunice returned to Middlesboro and enjoyed reconnecting with many childhood friends. Although he spent several years in Indiana, he was an avid UK fan. He enjoyed fishing and always had a joke or two to share.

He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Eunice Idol; his children: Susan (Scott) Davis, Steven (Kellie) Idol, and Sherrie (Tom) Frydell; grandsons: Jeremy Allen and Shane Idol; and many great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings: William Idol, Edna Collingsworth, Alma Russell, Wilma Dunn, Mary Idol, and twins Thelma and Zelma Idol.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Middlesboro Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility for their wonderful care of Verlin for the last 8 years. It was a comfort knowing that he was cared for like family.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m., Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Shumate Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Mark Elkins officiating. Music will be provided by Jean Roark and Bebe Campbell. Pallbearers will be Steven Idol, Jeremy Allen, Shane Idol, Tom Frydell, Scott Davis, and Billy Hunter. Interment will follow in Middlesboro Cemetery. The family will receive friends 1-2 p.m., Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Shumate Funeral Home Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association or Middlesboro Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility Activity Department.

Shumate Funeral Home is honored to serve the Idol Family and is entrusted with all arrangements.

